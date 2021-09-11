WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES DOWN SAN BERNARDINO VALLEY, IMPROVES TO 4-1

Marauder Women's Soccer outlasted the Wolverines 2-1 in a tough battle at home for their fourth win of the season. AVC struck first when Brianna Ortega scored an unassisted goal in the 33:00 minute. San Bernardino struck back less than a minute later to tie it up. The two teams battled defensively until the 62:00 minute when Kelsey Ruiz kicked a laser from about 30 yards to score what would be the winning goal. Ruiz has two goals and three assists on the season.