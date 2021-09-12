Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers

It’s finally here! The Detroit Lions are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an * after their name.