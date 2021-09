Kyler Murray lived up to the pre-season hype as he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 38-13 rout of the Tennessee Titans.Murray is among the favourites to be named MVP this season and quickly laid down a marker as he threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another, all in the opening three quarters, to put the game beyond doubt.But not all of Murray’s brilliance showed up in the statistics as the 24-year-old’s scrambling left the Titans defence flailing around.DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk each hauled in two of Murray’s touchdown passes.This year’s number one overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence,...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO