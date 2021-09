ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is plenty of job opportunities coming to the Rockford area over the next several months. Amazon announces it will start hiring for 800 jobs at the new Rockford facility on Baxter Rd. Interested applicants can start applying on Friday. This, coupled with the temporary casino looking to fill positions has Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is excited about the future. He says this is a great way for people to work and live in the Forest City.

