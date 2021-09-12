CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

HOOSIER HISTORY HIGHLIGHTS

HOOSIER HISTORY HIGHLIGHTS: Eisenhower Takes a Whistle-Stop Tour. 1862 Near Frederick, Maryland, Sergeant John Bloss and Corporal Barton Mitchell of the 27th Indiana Civil War regiment found three cigars wrapped in paper. Further investigation revealed that the document was Special Order 191, containing valuable battle plans from Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The Indiana soldiers sent the paper through channels to Union General George B. McClellan who immediately saw its strategic value in the upcoming battles at South Mountain and Antietam.

