PERSPECTIVE: How 9/11 changed our country and our lives

AccessWDUN asked our readers to share their memories of September 11, 2001. Below are the responses that we received. My husband Jerry and I were at our camper in mountains for a few days. Got up early went to a flea market and stopped back by Walmart. Overhead someone in store say something about two planes. Went back to camper. I started cooking. My husband said turn stove off and bring the phone. Come quick! Next door, our elderly neighbor was on the ground. We called 911 and followed the ambulance to the hospital. We stayed with his wife until their friends got there. We went back to camper, but didn't turn on the TV. Our child called and told us to stay put and told us what had happened. Our neighbor died that day. For sure a day we will never forget.

