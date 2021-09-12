PERSPECTIVE: How 9/11 changed our country and our lives
We remember the day like it was yesterday. Clear blue skies, crisp fall air. And how quickly those hopeful blue skies became a backdrop for horror. Watching the planes — commercial jets turned into catastrophic missiles — hit the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and crash into the field in Pennsylvania. The fear, the anger, the uncertainty — but also the heroism. We remember the faces and names of the heroes of that day. From the firefighters and police officers who ran toward the danger, to the passengers of Flight 93 who pronounced “Let’s Roll” and then gave their own lives to save countless others.gazette.com
Comments / 0