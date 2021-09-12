CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

PERSPECTIVE: How 9/11 changed our country and our lives

By Jason Crow
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe remember the day like it was yesterday. Clear blue skies, crisp fall air. And how quickly those hopeful blue skies became a backdrop for horror. Watching the planes — commercial jets turned into catastrophic missiles — hit the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and crash into the field in Pennsylvania. The fear, the anger, the uncertainty — but also the heroism. We remember the faces and names of the heroes of that day. From the firefighters and police officers who ran toward the danger, to the passengers of Flight 93 who pronounced “Let’s Roll” and then gave their own lives to save countless others.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

9/11: Our readers remember terrorist attacks

AccessWDUN asked our readers to share their memories of September 11, 2001. Below are the responses that we received. My husband Jerry and I were at our camper in mountains for a few days. Got up early went to a flea market and stopped back by Walmart. Overhead someone in store say something about two planes. Went back to camper. I started cooking. My husband said turn stove off and bring the phone. Come quick! Next door, our elderly neighbor was on the ground. We called 911 and followed the ambulance to the hospital. We stayed with his wife until their friends got there. We went back to camper, but didn't turn on the TV. Our child called and told us to stay put and told us what had happened. Our neighbor died that day. For sure a day we will never forget.
POLITICS
alextimes.com

Our View: Remembering 9/11

During the next week, we will hear much about the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and rightly so. All Americans old enough to remember were traumatized in some way by what happened on 9/11. The psychological impact was immense nationwide, as we experienced the first foreign...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
azpbs.org

How have our lives changed since the Sept. 11 attacks?

It’s been almost 20 years since the devastating 9-11 attacks. This week we’re looking back on that day and how the attacks changed the U.S and the world. Tonight, a conversation with Daniel Rothenberg, co-director of the Center on the Future of War. Twenty years later, how has American life...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Oregonian

In their words: Young veterans talk about how 9/11 changed their lives

I was 11 when 9/11 happened. I was just a kid. It’s hard to believe that I’m now the mother of two boys. The attacks happened when my family was living in Coburg, a town near Eugene. We all watched it on television and saw it over and over. We had no idea that it would be a day that changed everything in my family’s life and then, later, in my own life.
MILITARY
IndieWire

How ‘America After 9/11’ Creates an Integral Timeline from That Tragic Day to Our Trying Present

“America After 9/11,” the latest film from PBS’ Frontline team, is a must-see deconstruction of the War on Terror that lays out the United States’ foreign policy failures with details both enraging and illuminating. It’s also one of 19 films that director Michael Kirk, a longtime documentary filmmaker for Frontline, has created on the War on Terror over the last two decades, previously covering U.S. torture programs, the rise of ISIS, and more. Kirk and his colleagues interviewed over 30 sources for their new film, ranging from civil rights activists and attorneys to former CIA officers, as well as a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Hampshire Review

9-11: Our stories

So much has changed in the 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy, but 1 thing has remained constant: the effects of that fateful day were felt nationwide. We asked you to share with us your memories of that day, and you delivered: 317 comments on our Facebook page, 317 perspectives, 317 experiences.
AFGHANISTAN
Tyla

Muslim Women On How Their Lives Changed Forever After 9/11

Can you remember what you were doing on September 11th 2001? Perhaps you were in school, learning about the horrific attacks from teachers, or maybe you saw the devastating footage play out on the news. As the world learned that terrorists had flown planes into the World Trade Center and...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#9 11 Memorial#Pentagon#The National Guard#Army#Americans#Congress
Mic

How the shock and confusion of 9/11 enabled our modern conspiracy era

For the last half-decade, it has felt like we've been living in the land of conspiracy, with new rumors and misinformation in need of debunking every day. Reality — or at least an agreed-upon version of it — has never felt easier to detach from, with alternate explanations readily available to sweep people up and send them tumbling down the rabbit hole of conspiratorial thinking. Yet despite how prevalent tinfoil hats seem to be today, widespread belief in bonkers conspiracies is not as new as it may feel. "Conspiracy theorizing is a human issue and appears, as far as I can tell, to be a constant throughout history," Joseph Uscinski, a professor of political science at the University of Miami, tells Mic.
YOUTUBE
MSNBC

American unity saved our country after 9/11. America needs saving again.

On this 9/11 anniversary edition of Rise Up, Rev. Al Sharpton speaks to the notable increase in solidarity after the terrorist attacks that took place twenty years ago. Sharpton reminds his audience that unity is once again required to combat the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the pandemic has taken 650,000 American lives. Sept. 11, 2021.
POLITICS
Connecticut Post

How 9/11 changed the lives of these Connecticut Muslims, spurred need to educate

When Abdul-Rehman Malik watched in horror as the World Trade Center towers fell, he knew “the world had changed.”. “As an activist, as a Muslim, as a teacher … I knew. I knew right away - in my bones, in my gut,” Malik said. “The fear for me was … that in addition to those precious lives that were lost to 9/11, that communities of color, Muslim communities, people who looked like Muslims, would be targeted, and that the response to violence would be more violence, and that there would be a bloodlust that would be unleashed.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Iraq
kisswtlz.com

Kinzinger says “a lot of people” to blame for missteps in Afghan withdrawal

Washington — Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, said Sunday that many people are to blame for the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was marked by images of desperate Afghans running to get on board moving military aircraft and scores of people descending on the main airport in Kabul after the Taliban regained control of the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
burlingtoncountytimes.com

LETTER: 9/11 was a fateful day that changed our lives

Are you thinking about the events of Sept. 11? It was a fateful day in history that changed our lives. We are surrounded by reminders — in addition to memorials and the preservation of some of the steel from the Twin Towers — if you were alive 20 years ago as it unfolded, you have visions in your head. I know I do.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy