The Pittsburgh Pirates High-A Affiliate at Greensboro has a strong roster, but could get even stronger with these three prospects pushing for a promotion in 2022. A few weeks ago, I previewed some players who could start the 2022 season at Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A affiliate, going over how good the roster could be to start 2022. There are plenty of players at High-A Greensboro that will make their Double-A debut over the course of this final month as well as April next season. The likes of Nick Gonzales, Lolo Sanchez, and Carmen Mlodzinski are three very notable players that should be Curve players.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO