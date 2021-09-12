CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torvalds Merges Support for Microsoft's NTFS File System, Complains GitHub 'Creates Absolutely Useless Garbage Merges'

"Linux creator Linus Torvalds has agreed to include Paragon Software's NTFS3 kernel driver, giving the Linux kernel 5.15 release improved support for Microsoft's NTFS file system..." reports ZDNet, adding that the driver "will make working with Windows' NTFS drives in Linux an easier task — ending decades of difficulties with Microsoft's proprietary file system that succeeded FAT...."

winbuzzer.com

Linux Creator Linus Torvalds Slams GitHub Merges Features

GitHub has traditionally been one of the pillars of the open source community. After-all, it is a place where developers can host their open source projects. So, you would think Linus Torvalds, the creator of another open source pillar (Linux) would like GitHub. Maybe he does like the platform, but he is definitely not a fan of GitHub merges.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Don't use GitHub to merge commits, suggests Torvalds

Linux creator Linus Torvalds isn’t a fan of how GitHub’s web interface merges code, which he believes creates “absolutely useless garbage merges.”. The commentary follows a pull request from Paragon Software who nudged Torvalds to include its driver code for the Windows NTFS filesystem into the 5.15 kernel. “... I...
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Linux kernel: more powerful driver for the NTFS file system integrated

Linux distributions should soon support the Windows NTFS file system better out of the box. This is thanks to a new NTFS kernel driver called “NTFS3”, which will be included in Linux 5.15, which is expected at the beginning of November. NTFS3 offers functions that have so far been lacking in the approach mostly used for NTFS support. At the same time, the new kernel code promises better performance. How significant the difference will actually be remains to be seen, however. Because the new driver has also released new energy for the developers of the driver commonly used up to now. For their part, they are working on a new version.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Linux Kernel 5.15 Will Have Improved NTFS File System Support

Paragon’s NTFS driver was merged by Linux creator Linus Torvalds earlier this month, bringing reliable read and write functionality for this file system to Linux kernel 5.15. Compared with the existing FUSE-based open source NTFS driver, the Paragon’s NTFS3 driver undoubtedly wins in terms of functionality and performance. The driver...
COMPUTERS
Person
Linus Torvalds
phoronix.com

Amazon's DAMON Merged Into Linux 5.15 For Data Access Monitoring Framework

The DAMON kernel functionality developed by Amazon engineers has successfully landed in the Linux 5.15 tree. As part of the 147 patches herded into the kernel today by Andrew Morton, the most notable addition is the merging of the DAMON functionality. Since the start of 2020 there have been patches...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

The September Patch Tuesday updates are rolling out today

Are you ready for a brand new batch of important software updates?. Well, Microsoft will release them today, as a part of Patch Tuesday. You can catch up on what the tech giant put out in the previous months. Also, learn what we can expect from the Redmond company in...
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Ask Slashdot: Why Is Firefox Losing Users?

Without Firefox, with all its faults, what is there left apart from the Chrome monoculture?. Nothing. That's why Firefox must live and thrive. That's why it's so infuriating to see Mozilla fuck it up so much that firefox barely survive thanks to google's pity.
COMPUTERS
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft September Security Patches Address 66 Vulnerabilities

Microsoft on Tuesday released September security patches, addressing an estimated 66 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). The 66 CVE tally comes from Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative review by Dustin Childs. Tallies by other security researchers varied, with Automox listing 86 vulnerabilities, Cisco Talos estimating 85 vulnerabilities, Ivanti saying 64 vulnerabilities and Tenable describing 60 CVEs.
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

Microsoft Patches MSHTML Vulnerability

Microsoft's September Patch Tuesday security update covers 61 vulnerabilities, with four rated critical. This number is up from August when the company patched 44 vulnerabilities, but overall Microsoft has issued fewer patches in 2021 than in the previous year. "So far in 2021, Microsoft patched less than 100 CVEs seven...
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

Apple Patches a NSO Zero-Day Flaw Affecting All Devices

Apple has released security updates for a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability that affects every iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Citizen Lab, which discovered the vulnerability and was credited with the find, urges users to immediately update their devices. From a report:. The technology giant said iOS 14.8 for iPhones...
ELECTRONICS
Inside Higher Ed

Blackboard to Merge With Anthology, Creating Massive Ed-Tech Company

Anthology, which emerged a year ago from the combination of three higher education administrative software firms, will merge with Blackboard, long the most visible company in learning technology, the two companies announced today. The companies did not share any financial data, but the combined entity is likely to be among...
BUSINESS
The Hacker News

HP OMEN Gaming Hub Flaw Affects Millions of Windows Computers

Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday disclosed details about a high-severity flaw in the HP OMEN driver software that impacts millions of gaming computers worldwide, leaving them open to an array of attacks. Tracked as CVE-2021-3437 (CVSS score: 7.8), the vulnerabilities could allow threat actors to escalate privileges to kernel mode without...
SOFTWARE
cyberciti.biz

How do I list lxc snapshots for LXD on Linux?

I explained a long time ago how to take LXD instance snapshots using the lxc command. Today I will talk about how to list lxc snapshots and automatically purge those snapshots from LXD to free up disk space on Linux operating systems. We can create instance snapshots using the lxc...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Linux 5.15 Raises Its GCC Compiler Version Requirement

While Linux 5.15-rc1 was released on Sunday with its many changes, landing on Monday was a late change to raise the baseline GCC version requirement for building the Linux kernel. The Linux kernel to now supported building on kernels as far back as GCC 4.9 while now it has been...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Hey Linux Users, Let’s Talk About Fedora 35 and GNOME 41

Fedora is one of the best-known and most popular Linux distributions. This Fedora distro is developed by the community and has the support of Red Hat, which guarantees us excellent support and that we will always be up-to-date in terms of updates and patches. Although Fedora 35’s default desktop is...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Java 17, the Next Long-Term Support Release, is Now Available

Oracle has released version 17 of the Java programming language and virtual machine. As the first long-term support (LTS) release since JDK 11 in 2018, the 14 JEPs in this final feature set are:. 306: Restore Always-Strict Floating-Point Semantics. 356: Enhanced Pseudo-Random Number Generators. 382: New macOS Rendering Pipeline. 391:...
SOFTWARE
EETimes.com

Chaos descends on Microsoft’s cloud database

“Another day, another Microsoft security vulnerability.” That’s what one of my editors said when I proposed this blog on the Cosmos DB bugs detected in the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. I get it. Few other companies have Patch Tuesdays, with so many new patches every week. Last year, the FBI...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Guide

Best Linux web hosting services in 2021

The best web hosting services for Linux, whether a basic shared server or dedicated, are available from a wide range of providers. Should you have simple hosting requirements, you’re likely to opt for an account based on practical features, such as storage or bandwidth amounts. In that case, an operating...
COMPUTERS

