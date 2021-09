(New York, NY) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has a lot of memories of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. That day is what many Americans remember most about Giuliani’s two terms as mayor. This week, Giuliani spoke with The New York Post about what he remembers most about 9/11. He said he looked up and saw a man on the 101st floor of the North Tower, what Giuliani calls “the image that comes into my head pretty close to every day.” He knew the man was asking himself if he wanted to burn to death or jump. Giuliani said, “I saw the man jump.” Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks that claimed nearly three thousand lives and changed America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO