VMAs Live Stream: How to Watch the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Online for Free

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYoQJ_0btfg7MQ00

Who will take a trophy home for Video of the Year this weekend? Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X are all up for one of the night’s biggest awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards ( VMAs ), which return to New York at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center tonight.


This year’s show returns to a live broadcast , following 2020’s awards ceremony, which took place at different locations and didn’t include a live audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Leading up to Sunday’s show, MTV announced that the “health and safety of artists, fans, staff and partners remain the number one priority, and MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe.”

Not in Brooklyn this weekend? Here’s how to watch the 2021 VMAs online, hosted by five-time nominee Doja Cat, live at home, and catch performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and a long list of other artists this weekend.

When Are the 2021 MTV VMAs?

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on MTV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, tonight, Sunday, September 12th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch the 2021 VMAs Online for Free

You can watch the 2021 VMAs live on MTV if you have cable. But if you’ve cut the cord, there are several ways you can stream the VMAs online. The best ways to watch the VMAs live online is with a subscription to Paramount+, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV. All three streaming services offer MTV on their platforms and all three are also offering free trials right now, so you can live stream the VMAs for free online. Read on for everything you need to know.

Stream the MTV VMAs on Hulu

Hulu offers a free way to catch tonight’s MTV VMAs from home. All you’ll need is to sign-up for a free trial to the streamer’s Hulu + Live TV plan. Hulu offers a 7-day free trial for Hulu + Live TV that you can grab in time for the big awards show. It costs $64.99 per month after your trial period ends.


Stream the MTV VMAs on Paramount+

Another free way to stream the VMAs online? You can watch the 2021 VMAs on Paramount+. Test out the streaming service with a 7-day free trial; it’s only $4.99 or $9.99 each month after that for its Essential and Premium plans, respectively.


Stream the MTV VMAs on Sling TV

Sling TV will also stream the MTV Video Music Awards on its live TV platform. You can sign up for a Sling Orange subscription ($35 per month) and add on the Comedy Extra package ($6 per month), which includes MTV and over 40 channels to stream. You can also sign up for Sling’s Blue package with the Comedy Extra add-on, which offers nearly 53 channels, but make sure to check which channels are included in whichever package you’re considering.

Just like with Hulu + Live TV and Paramount+, you can watch Sling on everything from your Apple TV to your Roku or your Fire TV Stick . Sling also lets you tune into local channels and some sports for free, but you’ll need an HD antenna to watch them.


Who Is Performing at the 2021 VMAs?

The VMAs are never short on iconic performances. This year’s list of performers includes Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves, Ozuna, Chlöe, Normani, Justin Bieber and the Kid Laroi, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, as well as a performance from Doja Cat, who’s also hosting this year’s awards show.

2021 MTV VMA Nominees

Justin Bieber leads this year’s VMA nominees , with seven total nominations. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video received a Video of the Year nod, along with Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” while DJ Khaled, Drake, Doja Cat, SZA, Ed Sheeran and the Weeknd also scored nominations.

This year’s Best New Artist nominees include 24kGoldn, Giveon, the Kid Laroi, Olivia Rodrigo, Polo G and Saweetie. The VMAs will also get a new award category for 2021. In addition to performing Sunday night, Foo Fighters, who are also up for three awards, including Best Rock Video for “Shame, Shame,” will receive the first VMA Global Icon Award .

You can see a full list of the 2021 nominations here , and vote for your favorite up until tonight’s broadcast.


Community Policy