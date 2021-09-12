A step back in time to Bramble, its Russian Orthodox church

Back to Church Sunday is this weekend, Sept. 19. Calvary Baptist Church in Rhinelander is joining over 30,000 churches around the world in inviting people to attend church on Sunday. , Calvary extends an open invitation to those who have never attended church or to those who once attended but don’t anymore, to come to their worship service at 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Since its inception in 2009, churches participating in National Back to Church Sunday have extended millions of invitations to people in their communities. The movement began when 2009 survey research indicated that 82% of people said they would attend church if someone they knew invited them – but only 2% of church members were inviting people to come with them to their church.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO