Bethlehem’s Historic Moravian Settlement is ready to go international. According to a release from the City of Bethlehem, the Bethlehem World Heritage Commission announced that the 14.7-acre settlement preserved in the heart of Bethlehem was authorized by the U.S. Department of the Interior to participate in a multi-country nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage List of historic Moravian Church settlements in Europe and North America. The settlement had been on UNESCO’s Tentative List since December of 2016 after a 14-year campaign for a spot.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO