Trial of 20 accused of 2015 attack that killed 130 begins in Paris

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago Wednesday claimed France "knew the risks" of attacking jihadist targets in Syria at the trial into France's worst postwar atrocity. "We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam said after being invited to address the court on the second week of the proceedings. "Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria," he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorise strikes against the group in Syria. His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made after the trial opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.

