RIVER TOWNS: Steamboat Springs | Yampa's story offers lessons for Colorado river towns

On a warm summer day in August, mountain bikers are all over the trails up on Mt. Werner, home of the Steamboat Ski Resort. Families are strolling through the Yampa River Botanic Park, south of the heart of downtown. Cyclists are riding along the Yampa Core, a 7.5-mile bike trail that meanders along the river. Still others are hiking the numerous trails, either on the mountain or up to Fish Creek Falls.