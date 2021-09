A federal judge threw US policy toward undocumented Southwest border crossers into turmoil Thursday by ruling that Covid-19 restrictions cannot be used to expel migrant families. Washington District Judge Emmet Sullivan supported pro-migrant groups who challenged the administration of President Joe Biden on August 2 to drop the policy of predecessor Donald Trump of using contagion-prevention laws to halt hundreds of thousands of people trying to cross the border from Mexico. Sullivan issued a temporary injunction against blocking migrant families using the so-called Title 42 rule starting on September 30. That will leave the administration without a crucial tool that had been used to expel more than 92,000 border-crossers last month alone.

