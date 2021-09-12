CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
John F. Kennedy

Today in history: Sept. 12

Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a speech at Rice University, President John F. Kennedy declared: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard,” and more events that happened on this day in history.

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

The Vindication of Truman Capote

At his death in 1984, just shy of 60, in the Bel Air home of one of Johnny Carson’s ex-wives, Truman Capote was conspicuous less for his literary output than for his ubiquitous guest spots on late-night talk shows. Wallowing in performative agony, he was intoxicated by his own celebrity—to say nothing of alcohol and drugs—as he confided to the likes of Carson and Dick Cavett, in his trademark simpering squeal, how his apparently never-finished novel-length sendup of Manhattan high society, Answered Prayers, prompted his closest confidantes, the rich and elegant ladies he called “my swans,” to cut and shun him forever.
CELEBRITIES
marquettewire.org

Marquette Faculty Remember 9/11

Sept. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic events that happened on a Tuesday morning. 9/11 will be will be forever embedded into the minds of many Americans as an event that took many lives and changed America. Many institutions in America were shaken by the event, including Marquette.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice University
Salina Post

Today in History - Sept. 2

Today is Thursday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2021. There are 120 days left in the year. On Sept. 2, 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable. On...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy