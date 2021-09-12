CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial of 20 accused of 2015 attack that killed 130 begins in Paris

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial of 20 men implicated in a jihadist attack claimed by Islamic State, which killed 130 people in Paris on 13th November, 2015, will begin on Wednesday under strict security. The attack, the deadliest in France during peacetime, injured hundreds and was carried out by gunmen wearing suicide vests...

