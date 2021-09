Saturday, September 18, 2021

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Event byand1487 Red Road 55, Anniston, AL 36207 Duration: 8 hr Public Event Fall Market!!!! Located at The Barn at Hall Farms, 1487 Red Rd 55 Anniston , Al We will have something for everyone to enjoy!!! Multiple VendorsFood TrucksActivities for KidsLive Music

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .