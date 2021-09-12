CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Library Director Barbara Rowell Says Goodbye

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
September 12, 2021

From the Director:

I will be retiring from the library soon and just wanted you, our patrons, to know that I have enjoyed serving you these past 24+ years! I hope you have seen the positive changes that have occurred in that time, such as the addition of the annex meeting rooms (which gave staff an opportunity to present more programs and you a chance to rent space for your own club meetings), the implementation of electronic (book, movie, music, etc.) collections, and the creation of the community-wide historic cemetery Stroll, with your volunteer help, in 2017, 2018, and Bicentennial Year 2019. We have always strived to meet your changing needs, and I hope you will continue to make suggestions of materials, services, and programs. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407Qr8_0btfclFH00

The most fun on the job for me has always been brainstorming with the staff to produce programs. The most rewarding experiences have been seeing you enjoying library programs, finding books you are excited about, discovering a service we can offer free or at a reasonable cost, and receiving your positive feedback on something we got right.

From now on, I will be a frequent patron myself, using the public internet, checking out materials, attending programs, and visiting with friends. Hope to see you there!

Barbara Rowell

