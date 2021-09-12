CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman Indirectly Implements Sex-Ban On Boyfriend After He Won't Stop Spoiling Movies

By LiterallyLily17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one likes a spoiler! Imagine if your boyfriend spoiled every single movie ending while you were in the middle of watching it together. You would be furious! This poor girl loves movies and her boyfriend loves spoiling them. He clearly gets off on ruining her fun. This guy reads movie plots ahead of time and then itches to spoil them for her. She just wants to spend some quality time with him doing one of her favorite activities. She asks him politely to stop and put his phone away during their weekly movie sessions. He agrees to it but doesn't follow through! Her idea of punishment is no more movie nights and by default, no more sexy time either... Do you think that's fair? See what the other moral judges on Reddit have to say!

