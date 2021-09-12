Colts elevate C Joey Hunt, S Sean Davis from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts elevated center Joey Hunt and safety Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Saturday.

Using their two extra slots on the active roster for game day, the Colts will be doing this every week. Hunt may be brought up for depth purposes given that guard Danny Pinter is questionable with a foot injury. If Pinter can’t go, Hunt will serve as the backup center to Ryan Kelly.

Davis will be the fourth safety in the rotation but likely to see most of his reps on special teams. The Colts could also use cornerback T.J. Carrie as a safety in dime packages.

Both Hunt and Davis were two of the players the Colts protected on the practice squad this week.

The Colts are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in regular-season openers and will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.