Just when you don't think it can get worse with tourons in America's National Parks, they go and prove us wrong. When a touron took a chicken into Yellowstone National Park to cook it in a geyser, we thought 'that has to be the dumbest thing ever.' Then we see videos of people trying to pet the bison, and that is definitely more dumb. The people who crowd around the bears in National Parks are next-level stupid. But the latest video found proves that there is a new, previously unknown level of idiocy and lack of responsibility.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO