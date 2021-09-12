Scotland’s Sturgeon calls on UK leader to reassess Cambo oilfield

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson have decided they have two years to keep kicking the ball forward. That is the deadline, because the chief minister of Scotland confirmed this Monday her willingness to hold a new independence referendum by the end of 2023. The two believe they have the law on their side – nationalist politics, to promote the consultation; the conservative politician, to reject it, and both have bet their political future on the same card. One on the front, the other on the back. Sturgeon won his electoral victory last May – to an absolute majority seat in the autonomous Parliament – with the promise that the Scots could decide on a future that Brexit took from them against their will. Johnson is ready to put his foot to the wall before going down in history as the prime minister under whose tenure the UK broke down.

