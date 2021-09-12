CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Cyn Kitchen: What we need is a common enemy

Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a particularly rough patch of motherhood, when my children were young, it seemed as though every day was a fight. I joke that everything our family experienced, good or bad, was cubed in power because what one experienced, or tested, they all seemed to fall into and what I contended with regarding one of them, I contended with three more times. For example, R might come to me and ask if he could have a cookie, a request I’d deny because I was, as he might take the time to observe, cooking dinner. Moments later, B would ask the same question and receive the same answer. Then it was J1’s turn before J2 made the final attempt. They may or may not have coordinated their attack, but by the end of the roundy-round, I was frazzled and probably not as patient in my tone of voice with #4 as I may have been with #1. This type of scenario played out countless times each day in varying degrees. If I said “no” once, I said it four times. If I yelled “stop it” once, I yelled it again, and again, and again.

