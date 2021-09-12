CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Audrey Diwan’s L’Événement wins the Golden Lion at Venice 2021

The searing French takes home the top prize, plus all the other winners from this year's awards ceremony. It can be grating reading a film festival round up piece in which some privileged so-and-so waxes lyrical about what a great time he/she had mainlining movies in some sunny clime or other. So if you've made it this far, know that this is written in the spirit of information and entertainment, and in the hope that you'll add some of the film titles mentioned herein to whatever tool you use to tabulate future viewing engagements.

1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
Empire

Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Horror Anthology Unveils Stellar Directors Line-Up

Here’s a short sentence that should get you very excited: Guillermo del Toro horror anthology. It’s the sort of thing that feels like it should already exist, and now that we realise it doesn’t (yet), we need it all the more. Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming GdT-driven series (formerly known as '10 After Midnight') will be called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, with eight episodes described as “a macabre mashup of genre-defining horror”, with filmmakers and stars hand-picked by the man himself. If all of that sounds tantalising wait until you see who he’s picked.
MOVIES
crossroadstoday.com

Jamie Lee Curtis receives Golden Lion at Venice International Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis has received a Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice International Film Festival. The 62-year-old actress was honoured with the prestigious Golden Lion accolade – which is given to those who have made an important contribution to the world of cinema – on Wednesday (08.09.21) evening ahead of the premiere of her upcoming movie ‘Halloween Kills’, for which she donned a red cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching face covering.
MOVIES
Variety

Princess Diana Film ‘Spencer,’ Starring Kristen Stewart, Sets November U.K. Release Date

Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana film “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, will release Nov. 5 across the U.K. and Ireland, STX Films has revealed. The release will follow the film’s U.K. premiere at the British Film Institute London Film Festival on Oct. 7. The film follows the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, which has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. “Spencer” is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. The film opened to much acclaim at the Venice...
MOVIES
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Julia Ducournau
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Erik Matti
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Screendaily

‘Great Freedom’, ‘Paris, 13th District’ to bookend 2021 Filmfest Hamburg

Sebastian Meise’s Un Certain Regard jury winner Great Freedom and Jacques Audiard’s Cannes competition title Paris, 13th District will bookend this year’s Filmfest Hamburg (30 September - 9 October) as the opening and closing films. Festival director Albert Wiederspiel and his team have put together a programme of 110 feature-length...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Venice Film Festival: ‘Happening’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘The Hand of God’ Takes 2nd Place (Full List of Winners)

The Venice Film Festival unveiled its award winners on Saturday night, and Jane Campion, Penélope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal are among the award winners for the top prizes. “Happening,” a French abortion drama from director Audrey Diwan, won the Golden Lion, and Paolo Sorrentino’s film “The Hand of God” won the second place prize, or the Silver Lion.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

L’Événement – first-look review

Audrey Divan’s lacerating and necessary drama follows a young student seeking a clandestine abortion in 1960s France. There is no moral equivalence between a pro-choice and pro-life stance. It’s sanity versus insanity. So says Audrey Divan’s consummately hard-hitting drama L’Événement, which is based on a memoir by the French writer Annie Ernaux. This is not a politically didactic film, nor a lapel-shaking polemic, but a film whose obligation towards fine dramatic authenticity succeeds in convincing that this is the correct way of thinking, and any alternatives are incorrect.
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Lion Winner Lorenzo Vigas’ Venice Contender ‘La Caja’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The first trailer for Venice competition title “La Caja” (The Box) has landed. The film is by Lorenzo Vigas, who won the Venice Golden Lion in 2015 for “Desde allá” (From Afar). The film follows Hatzin, a young teenager from Mexico City who travels to collect the remains of his father, which have been found in a communal grave amid the huge skies and empty landscape of Northern Mexico. But a casual encounter with a man who shares a physical resemblance with his father fills him with doubts and hope about his parent’s true whereabouts. Vigas’ 2004 short film “Los elefantes nunca...
MOVIES
#Cannes Film Festival#Golden Lion#Venice Film Festival#French#Italian#Greek#European#Titane
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Flashback: Ennio Morricone Was Honored With a Golden Lion in 1995

Italian composing giant Ennio Morricone — who died in July 2020 at 91 — will be given his due at Venice with a screening of Ennio, a documentary by Cinema Paradiso director Giuseppe Tornatore. (The spine of the film is a conversation between the two men, with commentary interspersed from among Morricone’s legions of admirers, including Quentin Tarantino and Bruce Springsteen.) Morricone was born in Rome in 1928 while Italy was under fascist rule by Benito Mussolini. It was his father, a professional trumpeter, who taught him how to read music. After graduating from the Saint Cecilia Conservatory in 1946, he embarked upon a career in the theater; that led to work...
MUSIC
washingtonnewsday.com

At the Venice Film Festival, a French abortion film wins on Women’s Night.

At the Venice Film Festival, a French abortion film wins on Women’s Night. In the 1960s, a topical film about illegal abortions was released. On Saturday, France won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, concluding a successful night for women like Penelope Cruz and Jane Campion. The release...
MOVIES
USA Today

French director Audrey Diwan, actress Penelope Cruz awarded with top Venice Film Festival prizes

Audrey Diwan’s French abortion drama “L’Evenement” (“Happening”) has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Diwan’s film about a French college student who finds herself with an unwanted pregnancy on a search for an abortion was the unanimous choice from the prestigious jury that included recent Oscar winnersBong Joon-ho and Chloé Zhao.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Women rule 2021 Venice Film Festival Awards as French abortion drama ‘Happening’ wins Golden Lion; Penélope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion take top prizes

The French abortion drama Happening from Audrey Diwan has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival. Diwan is only the 6th woman to win the festival’s top prize after Margarethe von Trotta, Agnès Varda, Mira Nair, Sofia Coppola, and Chloé Zhao. It marks the first time in Venice history that women have won the Golden Lion in back to back years.
MOVIES
Lynchburg News and Advance

Audrey Diwan’s ‘L’Evenement’ (‘Happening’) wins the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Audrey Diwan’s ‘L’Evenement’ (‘Happening’) wins the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video.
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Film Festival: ‘L’Événement’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘Hand Of God’ Takes Grand Jury Prize, Jane Campion Best Director, Penelope Cruz Best Actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal Best Screenplay – Full List

UPDATED with full winners list: French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has become the sixth female director to win the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion, with her 1963-set abortion drama L’Evénement (Happening). She’s also the second in a row after Chloé Zhao took last year’s Lion with Nomadland. An emotional Diwan said Saturday: “I did this movie with anger. I did it with desire, also my heart and my head. I wanted Happening to be an experience, a journey in the skin of this young woman.” In the film, Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) is a bright young student with a promising future...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem Feature in Spanish Shortlist for Oscar Submission – Global Bulletin

Spain has selected a high profile trio of films as finalists for the country’s 2021 International Feature Oscar submission. The favorite, at least at this early stage, is Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas” (“Parallel Mothers“), which just saw lead Penelope Cruz take the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which world premiered at the Italian event, was also a contender for the Golden Lion for best film and the Queer Lion.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

A Brixton Tale

There’s plenty to admire in this social drama from first-time directors Bertrand Desrochers and Darragh Carey. The trim running time of Bertrand Desrochers and Darragh Carey’s A Brixton Tale means a complicated social drama is delivered while saving a hell of a lot of shoe leather in the process. Wealthy white YouTuber Leah (Lily Newmark) tracks down reserved black youth Benji (Ola Orebiyi) and secures him as the subject of a documentary for her well-connected aunt (Jaime Winstone). A relationship soon forms between the pair. However, Leah’s infatuation with filming is as potent as the love she has for Benji. The pair begin a relationship and complications swell from there on in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theplaylist.net

First Look: Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ With Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara & More

What happens when you win the Best Picture for your surreal but enchanting and romantic woman-falls-for-a-Merman movie? Well, if you’re Guillermo del Toro and your movie is “The Shape Of Water,” you get a kind of blank check for your next project and a whole hell of a lot of actors that probably already wanted to work with you, lining up to work with you. Case in point, after “Shape Of Water,” del Toro was able to make “Nightmare Alley,” and the cast” It’s insane and arguably the most stacked of 2021 that stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. That’s a lot of talent and Oscar-winners and nominees in that group, so you can understand why Searchlight Pictures, who released “Shape of Water,” is hoping this is another Oscar player and giving it a nice awards season December 17 bow.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Gunpowder Milkshake

Karen Gillan leads an all-star squad of female contract assassins in Navot Papushado’s all-action misfire. The success of John Wick – not just the box-office returns, but its cultural permeation of the mainstream seemingly attained by one or perhaps two original-concept movies per decade these days – guaranteed that it would spawn imitators. Those hopeful that the industry reaction might manifest as a spate of taut action pieces undergirded by intensive martial-arts-informed stunt work were ultimately disappointed to find that the bastard offspring focused instead on the more easily replicable elements of the original winning formula.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Jessica Chastain Is the Toronto Film Festival’s Renaissance Woman

Ten years ago, the actor Jessica Chastain came roaring out of relative obscurity and became an instant movie star. A 2003 Juilliard grad, she’d been working in theater and television for years—but her 2011 marked one of the more impressive breakout runs in recent memory, beginning with Jeff Nichols’s Sundance hit Take Shelter, continuing with the Cannes debut of Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, and then popping big that summer with The Help, for which she received a supporting actress Oscar nomination. (Chastain also had three other films released that year; whew.) It was quite a way to introduce herself to a broader audience, and while she has done interesting work since, probably nothing could match the sizzling highs of that most auspicious year.
MOVIES

