Earwig – first-look review

By @saffronmaeve
lwlies.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA middle-aged man tends to a young girl with ice dentures in Lucile Hadžihalilović’s elliptical English-language debut. It would be reductive, though not untrue, to say that Lucile Hadžihalilović enjoys disturbing her audience. Her first two features, Innocence and Evolution, are slow-moving (often cruelly so) and plaited with enough obscurity and body horror to send bile inching up viewers’ throats. But her aim, as further evidenced by Earwig, is to disorient her audience, not simply frighten them.

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

lwlies.com

Lost Illusions – first-look review

Xavier Giannoli’s pristine adaptation of Balzac’s ‘Illusions Perdues’ is a raunchy romp through post-Revolution France. Canonical French author Honoré de Balzac is thought to be one of the more difficult to adapt. His politically thorny and emotionally intricate novels don’t translate easily to the screen. With his immense realisation of ‘Illusions Perdues’, Xavier Giannoli makes that challenge seem straightforward. The French director has not only produced a meaty and provocative adaptation of a Balzac gem, but also one of the funniest and most romantic films of the year.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Rose Plays Julie

A young woman tracks down her biological mother in Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy’s gripping study of trauma and identity. In life, there are professions available to those who seek them which enable you to administer a lethal injection to a live animal. You prep the needle. You deliver the poison.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

The Netflix-Don DeLillo romance continues with Underworld

After nearly 40 years of crickets and tumbleweeds from tinseltown, it really has been a banner decade for Don DeLillo adaptation announcements. David Cronenberg got the ball rolling in 2011 when he and Robert Pattinson brought Cosmopolis to the big screen. That was followed by Benoît Jacquot’s little-seen 2016 adaptation of The Body Artist, À Jamais.
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Julianne Hough Apologizes After Resurfaced Photos Remind She’s Not Prime Material For A Show About Activism

As Dancing with the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough faces some tough criticism for her involvement in the new CBS series The Activist, the dancing pro is apologizing for her 2013 blackface scandal where she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Netflix's Orange is the New Black. According to the New York Post, Hough took to Instagram to address the situation, writing a lengthy statement.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES

