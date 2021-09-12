CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

It's Not Too Late to Make These 3 Retirement Moves

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

If you wish you'd started saving for retirement earlier, you're in good company. But don't be discouraged. Start from where you are right now, and craft a plan to set yourself up for a comfortable future. To get you started, here are three things you can begin working on right now.

1. Claim your 401(k) match for the year

Everyone who qualifies for a 401(k) match should attempt to claim it if they can afford to do so. This money is a bonus that could be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars this year, and potentially tens of thousands after it has spent a few decades invested in your retirement account. But you only get it if you contribute money to your 401(k) first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T40T_0btfc3gg00
Image source: Getty Images.

Check with your company's HR department if you're unsure how your company's matching formula works or how much of your match you've already claimed for the year. If you haven't claimed the whole thing, see if you can up your retirement contributions for the rest of 2021. You may have to cut back your spending in other areas to make this possible.

2. Pay off your high-interest debt

Paying off high-interest credit card or payday loan debt might seem unrelated to retirement planning, but it actually helps your retirement preparedness. High-interest debt can balloon quickly, making it increasingly difficult to pay back. If you carry it into retirement, you risk draining your savings prematurely. Paying it off before retirement prevents this issue. It also frees up more cash you can put toward your future once you're debt-free.

There are a few ways you can go about this. You could open up a balance transfer card if you feel confident you can pay off your credit card debt within the 0% introductory APR period. Or you could try a personal loan. This gives you a predictable monthly payment and doesn't require collateral like other types of loans, so it's a good choice for those with a large amount of debt.

Once you're out of debt, craft a new budget to ensure you don't fall back into the same patterns again, and direct any cash you had been putting toward debt repayment to your retirement instead.

3. Develop a safe withdrawal strategy

Setting aside money for retirement is only half the task. You also need to determine how much you can safely withdraw from your accounts each year to ensure your money lasts for your full retirement. What constitutes a safe withdrawal rate varies from one person to the next.

You may have heard of the 4% rule, which says you can safely withdraw 4% of your retirement savings during the first year and then adjust this amount for inflation every year thereafter. But this isn't a good strategy for everyone. It doesn't account for the fact some people spend more money earlier on in their retirement when they're more active and less as they age. It could also cause some people to run out of money prematurely.

Some people choose to withdraw 3% of their savings in the first year of retirement to play it safe, while others choose to come up with a custom withdrawal strategy that better matches their spending patterns. There is no right answer. Consider how your spending habits will change in retirement, and explore a few different options until you find a withdrawal strategy that works for you.

Don't forget to factor in money you'll receive from Social Security, a pension, or other sources. And if you can't figure out any approach that seems to provide you with enough money to cover all your retirement expenses, you may have to consider delaying your retirement and working longer. It's not ideal, but it's better than running out of money too soon.

Once you've come up with a solid retirement plan, don't forget to check in with yourself at least once per year. Make sure you're on track for your goals, and brainstorm any additional steps you can take, like the ones outlined above, to increase your financial preparedness. Doing this will increase your confidence, and keep you heading in the direction you want to go.

Comments / 1

Related
money.com

Retirees Could Get Their Biggest Social Security Raise in 40 Years

It looks like good news is on the way for people who receive Social Security benefits: Monthly checks are expected to get a historic boost in January 2022. Recipients are looking at between a 6.0% to 6.1% increase in their monthly payments, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan group that releases regular estimates of Social Security cost of living adjustments (COLA).
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

It’s Never Too Late To Start Planning Your Exit Strategy

Hopefully, you’re thinking about an exit strategy because your business is fabulously profitable and it’s time to reap the rewards of your labor. It’s always nice to take the money and run. Cornwall Capital: The Patient Fat Tail Approach. Cornwall Capital: The Patient Fat Tail Approach Before 2008, few in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Planning#Personal Loan#Retirement Account
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

See the Money Trend That's Taking Over America: Are You Too Late?

Cryptocurrency is the hottest investment trend -- but is there still money to be made?. Every time you turn around, there's a new fad for something, be it fashion, food, or personal finance. Sometimes, those hot trends turn into real movements. Other times, they fizzle out and fade away. For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bloomberglaw.com

Retirement Savings and Democrats’ Latest Tax Plans: Explained

The $3.5 trillion budget plan Democrats are advancing on Capitol Hill includes the first-ever federal mandatory framework for workplace retirement plans, a policy that could result in the single biggest influx of new plans and first-time savers in U.S. history. The House Ways and Means Committee approved the retirement mandate,...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

What's My Social Security Full Retirement Age?

Waiting until your full retirement age to collect Social Security can have a big financial payoff. If you wait until your full retirement age, you are eligible to collect 100% of your Social Security retirement benefit. Initially, when the Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935, that age was 65. However, a law passed in 1983 gradually increased the retirement age to 67. You do have the option to take your benefits early, which will reduce your checks, or delay until past your full retirement age, netting you a bigger benefit.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

These key policy changes are needed to help Americans retire securely, experts say

Many Americans are at risk of not having enough money in retirement. Now several organizations are calling on the Biden administration to do something about it. Specifically, these groups want the administration to form an inter-agency task force that will focus solely on addressing issues like student debt, emergency savings and long-term retirement security.
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

Whether you count on Social Security as your primary source of retirement income or a backup source, you probably want to get as much money out of the program as possible. And the good news is that with the right strategy, you can achieve that goal. Here are a few tricks you can employ to boost your benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

Crypto Scams: How To Recover Assets When It’s Not Too Late

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), between October 2020 and April this year, more than 7,000 Americans lost over $80 million in crypto scams –a median loss of 1,900. This is about 12 times more than the same period a year earlier, with people in their 20s and 30s the most affected.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy