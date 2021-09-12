CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhonda Bryhn: Texas abortion law disregards suffering

Various aspects of the new abortion law in Texas have kept me awake lately. Perhaps most distressing is the apparent disregard of the suffering that will inevitably result from its implementation. Take as one example the fact that thousands of girls and women in Texas will be raped and consequently...

wdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas will 'eliminate all rapists'

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott said Texas will work to "eliminate all rapists" in order to prevent victims from having to carry an attackers’ baby. The statement was made during a press briefing Tuesday morning in response to a question about Senate Bill 8, also known as the Heartbeat Act.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Texas' abortion law traps desperate teenagers

In Texas, teenagers who need abortions must get their parents’ consent, but for many young people, that’s not an option. Maybe they’re in foster care, or they’re unaccompanied minors in immigration detention, in which case the government has legal authority over them. Maybe their parents are abusive, or adamantly opposed to abortion.
TEXAS STATE
kentuckytoday.com

OPINION: The Texas abortion law is justice on display

The seemingly unthinkable has happened in the Republic of Texas: Abortion is effectively outlawed, and Roe v. Wade severely defanged. That is a sentence I could not fathom writing a mere few months ago. But national elections have real consequences, and the current composition of the Supreme Court may be signaling that it intends to throw a wrench at the abortion industry’s unchecked hold over our society.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

EXPLAINER: the Language, Reach of New Texas Abortion Law

The nation's highest court has allowed a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect, marking a turning point for abortion opponents who have been fighting to implement stronger restrictions for nearly a decade. The Texas law, pegged a “fetal heartbeat bill,” bans abortions at the point of the...
TEXAS STATE
WSJM

Whitmer Slams New Texas Abortion Law

Governor Gretchen ?Whitmer has released a statement, slamming the new abolition law in Texas. Her office has released the following:. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow a draconian Texas law that implements a near total ban on abortion to stay in place.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Gate City

High court leaves Texas abortion law in place

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation's second-largest state. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Local attorney explains Texas’ new abortion law

ST. LOUIS – The abortion debate intensified this week after the US Supreme Court declined to halt a controversial Texas abortion law allowing it to temporarily go into effect while the court decides on its constitutionality. The heartbeat abortion law bans most abortions after about six weeks. Republicans are pleased...
TEXAS STATE
WHYY

The Texas abortion law and the future of reproductive rights

The Supreme Court refused to block new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and places enforcement in the hands of ordinary citizens. Texas Senate Bill 8, which went into effect in May, gives ordinary people the right to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion. The decision has effectively ended most abortions in Texas, since the majority of procedures happen after 6 weeks. This hour, we’ll talk about the chilling effect this law and the Court’s decision has on women, reproductive rights advocates and providers in Texas with ANDREA FERRIGNO, Corporate Vice President of Whole Woman’s Health, which operates 4 clinics in the state. Then, we turn to the fine print of this law and what it means for abortion rights. And we’ll discuss the upcoming Mississippi case before the Supreme Court this fall challenging Roe v. Wade. Our guests are KIMBERLY MUTCHERSON, co-dean of Rutgers Law School in Camden, and DAVID S. COHEN, professor of law at Drexel University and author of Obstacle Course: The Everyday Struggle to Get an Abortion in America.
TEXAS STATE
WBAL Radio

How unprecedented the Texas abortion law is in scope of history

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court issuing an unsigned order refusing to block a Texas abortion ban while it faces a legal challenge stunned many and marked a significant moment in the United States' history of reproductive rights. The playbook for years by anti-abortion legislators was to slowly chip away at...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

SCOTUS allows Texas abortion law to proceed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force. The court voted 5 to 4 late Wednesday night to deny an emergency appeal to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday. The Texas law...
TEXAS STATE
muncievoice.com

Abortion Law: Texas Plays a Wedge

Will the People Follow Texas to the Right on Women Reproduction Rights?. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the Texas abortion law after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights by leaving in place a state law that prohibits the vast majority of abortions. The...
TEXAS STATE
The New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
TEXAS STATE
newsy.com

Texas Abortion Law Goes Into Effect

A Texas law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected has gone into effect. That can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, and before many women are even aware they’re pregnant. The law does not include any exceptions for rape or incest, but it does...
TEXAS STATE

