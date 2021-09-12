Rhonda Bryhn: Texas abortion law disregards suffering

The Supreme Court refused to block new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and places enforcement in the hands of ordinary citizens. Texas Senate Bill 8, which went into effect in May, gives ordinary people the right to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion. The decision has effectively ended most abortions in Texas, since the majority of procedures happen after 6 weeks. This hour, we’ll talk about the chilling effect this law and the Court’s decision has on women, reproductive rights advocates and providers in Texas with ANDREA FERRIGNO, Corporate Vice President of Whole Woman’s Health, which operates 4 clinics in the state. Then, we turn to the fine print of this law and what it means for abortion rights. And we’ll discuss the upcoming Mississippi case before the Supreme Court this fall challenging Roe v. Wade. Our guests are KIMBERLY MUTCHERSON, co-dean of Rutgers Law School in Camden, and DAVID S. COHEN, professor of law at Drexel University and author of Obstacle Course: The Everyday Struggle to Get an Abortion in America.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO