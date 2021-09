A new installment of the MTV Video Music Awards It’s coming very soon and artist fans can’t wait. Is that in the next edition, a large number of musicians will return to the stage to sing your hits and, if luck is with them, raise their statuette. The gala will be broadcast on September 12 globally, both through MTV’s channels and digital platforms, present in more than 180 countries. In Latin America, the awards -which will take place at the Barclays Center- will be shared at 9:00 p.m. Argentina and Brazil, at 20 in Chile and at 19 in Mexico and Colombia.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO