CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Letter: Make sure the new stadium has a dome to shield fans

Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Let’s be serious. A new stadium in Buffalo without a dome is not a smart decision. If one looks at the progression of the NFL, the playing season used to be over around the first of January. Now look at it and it has expanded over winter months to increase NFL revenues. So put a retractable roof over at least 70,000 fans so they can enjoy the game same as the folks in the luxury boxes. After all, some of this stadium cost will be borne by the average taxpayer that does not have access to a luxury box.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Orange fans are ready to turn the dome back into

It wasn’t that long ago, but at the same time, it feels like it was forever ago. The 2020 season left the Loud House silent, without fans, and it was downright strange by comparison, at a university known around the nation for its fan-base. Next weekend, fans will be returning...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

New Texas-Sized Experience for Cowboys Fans at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON - Everything is bigger in Texas, including the new Dallas Cowboys' new Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys' latest stroke of marketing brilliance encompasses more than 87,000 square-feet outside of the stadium's west end and features a 70-yard Cowboys turf field with tailgate games, four video boards, 60 television screens and two fantasy football screen walls.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dome#American Football#Bills
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This new fan feature has been added to every seat at TCU’s football stadium

Fans attending TCU football games at Amon G. Carter Stadium will find a new feature at their seats that gives them access to everything from TCU-inspired Instagram filters to downloadable coupons from sponsors to live stats. The school didn’t have to look far to implement this new technology, partnering with...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

T.J. Watt Has A Message For Steelers Fans After New Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers locked in T.J. Watt to a long-term extension this afternoon, and the two-time first-team All-Pro got paid in the process. Watt held out this preseason until Wednesday. On Thursday, he agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract, making him the highest-paid defensive player in football. Steelers fans...
NFL
Buffalo News

Letter: Downtown stadium with roof is what Bills fans deserve

Do it right, or don't do it at all. My father preached this to me. I'm hoping the same message has registered to the Pegulas and others regarding the building of a new stadium. To spend $1.5 billion on basically the same stadium at the same location is just stupid....
NFL
Yardbarker

Rogers Ready to Make Sure Wait Was Worth It

NASHVILLE – When he takes the field for Sunday’s game against Arizona, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers will be doing so for the first time in over 21 months. But what an opportunity awaits. The last time Rogers played in a regular-season game was Dec. 1, 2019, when –...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

Letter: For new stadium plan, why are Bills thinking small?

As a Buffalo Bills fan, I still have a strong soft spot for the old Buffalo Bills stadium. I reluctantly now agree that Buffalo needs a new stadium. After reading a recent Buffalo News article that revealed the old stadium’s long-term structural outlook, it made me realize that upgrading the almost 50-year-old stadium further wouldn’t make sense.
NFL
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Announce A New Stadium Fan Policy

The Buffalo Bills have released a new vaccine mandate for fans attending games at Highmark Stadium this season. On Tuesday, the Bills and Erie County announced that all fans over the age of 12 will have to show proof of vaccination in order to attend home games in Buffalo. The Bills are operating “in compliance” with the county, who own the stadium.
NFL
sportswar.com

I'm not sure a stadium helps with Alabama today though.

I'm not sure a stadium helps with Alabama today though. -- HOO86 09/04/2021 10:54PM. Syracuse, Pitt and Louisville just don't fit, Miami is close ** -- Vienna_Hokie 09/04/2021 7:38PM. Pitt is a public school. Are you saying they are too small in enrollment? ** -- IB4TECH 09/04/2021 8:28PM. It's more...
ALABAMA STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Back to normal? Ohio Stadium vibe has pre-COVID feel as fans celebrate game

The party atmosphere outside of Ohio Stadium before Saturday's Buckeyes-Ducks game certainly had the feel of what games were like before the coronavirus. Fans tailgated, "Hang on Sloopy" blared from speakers at one party and the Ohio State band was doing its usual Skull Session before one of the biggest college football games on Saturday with Oregon ranked No. 12 and Ohio State No. 3.
OHIO STATE
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas set to host MNF: Fans making their way to Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens tonight as Monday Night Football comes to Allegiant Stadium. Stay with us for live updates from in and around the stadium. With about 2 hours to go before kickoff, fans are making their way into Allegiant Stadium. The crowd is expected to be at least 65,000 strong by the time the Raiders take the field to face the Ravens tonight.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Constellation Brands Excite New York Football Fans with New, Multi-Year NFL Partnership, Teaming Up with the Jets, Giants and MetLife Stadium

With the NFL season kicking off, Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, is furthering its presence in the New York football market with the announcement of a new multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, New York Giants and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in collaboration with Modelo and the Corona Brand Family.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills' trust in Dawson Knox on display in season opener

There weren’t many positives to be taken away from the season opener for the Buffalo Bills. The performance of tight end Dawson Knox, however, was one of them. Offense and special teams let down the Buffalo Bills in the season opener, but the Bills’ defensive grades are good from Sunday’s 23-16 loss.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy