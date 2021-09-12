CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite coming back from early deficit, ugly eighth inning dooms Mets in loss to Yankees

By Michael Drago
Amazin' Avenue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to yesterday’s game, the Mets and Yankees held a beautiful ceremony in which they remembered the victims and heroes of the 9/11 attacks twenty years ago. The subsequent game seemed a bit less important in the grand scheme of things after that. Nevertheless, it certainly would have been nice for the Mets (and their dwindling, virtually non-existent playoff hopes) to win it. Alas, instead they suffered an 8-7 defeat at the hands of the Yankees, who snapped their lengthy losing streak and evened up the series.

