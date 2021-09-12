Despite coming back from early deficit, ugly eighth inning dooms Mets in loss to Yankees

Last night’s Mets loss to the Cardinals may have been the final nail in the club’s proverbial coffin. With every single team the Mets needed to lose falling last night, and with the club clinging to a 3-2 lead with six outs to go, they were in a position to help their playoff cause and get right back into the thick of the race. Instead, New York lost another heartbreaker 7-6 in 11 innings, as they fell four back of the second Wild Card with 16 games left to play.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO