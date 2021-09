If you’re looking for an alternative to fuzzy slippers, the best shoes to wear around the house are amazingly comfortable, with real soles (and traction!) to ensure your feet don’t slide around on slippery floors. There are tons of shoes that are suitable for wearing around the house, and the pair you pick largely depends on your personal preferences and needs. Slide-on sneakers are a great option if you’re seeking more support. Sandals (including slides) and clogs are the epitome of effortless, while moccasin slippers cradle your feet in cozy warmth. Regardless of the style of shoe you go with, make sure the pair you select is simple to slip on and off.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO