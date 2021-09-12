The best meat thermometers in 2021 tested and rated

REVIEW – The ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE is a food thermometer and whether you’re a multi-Michelin star chef or a weekend grillmaster, food safety is paramount. I’ve been married to “Public Health” for the better part of a decade and I’m pretty sure the safe temperature for chicken was in our wedding vows ( 165 degrees Fahrenheit if you were wondering). The best way to make sure your food is safe is to monitor the internal temperature. This is where the Thermapen comes in. It easily unfolds the probe which is inserted into the thickest part of whatever you are taking the temperature of. The temperature is displayed in a large digital format, either in Fahrenheit or Celsius, on a backlit screen. It is powered by a single AAA battery. Extremely simple to operate and interpret, but why do we need THIS thermometer in our food arsenal? Well, friends, that’s exactly what this reviewer is going to find out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO