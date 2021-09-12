National Day of Encouragement 2021: 10 Quotes To Lift Your Spirits
National Day of Encouragement is marked annually on Sept. 12 to uplift and inspire people around us. This day is all about being positive. The date was chosen to honor those who motivated the people of the United States after the tragic 9/11 attacks in 2001. Mayor Belinda LaForce of Searcy, Arkansas, made the first proclamation for Day of Encouragement on Aug. 22, 2007, according to the National Day Calendar.www.ibtimes.com
