Shenandoah, IA

Geography with Goudge: U.S. Open Tennis Players, 2021

kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The 141st edition of the United States Open Tennis Championships will conclude this weekend in Queens, New York. 80 American players started the two-week Grand Slam tournament in singles competition. This map displays the hometowns of the tennis players from the United States (36 Men and 44 Women) who participated. Three states produce over half of the players. California accounts for 20 of the players, followed by Florida with 14 and New York with eight.

