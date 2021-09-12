Troy Restaurant Week returns Sept. 13 through 19

TROY, N.Y. — The 2021 Downtown Troy Restaurant Week returns Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Restaurant Week highlights downtown Troy food and drink establishments offering a selection of discounts, quick pick-ups, dinner pairings, events, and more. This year, Restaurant Week encourages diners to enjoy and discover more in Downtown with every meal. The service, quality, and experience offered by their small businesses are something that cannot be compared. Every budget and palette can enjoy the diverse offerings of Troy.