John Stanley, the long time music director for Patti Labelle has decided to step down after nearly 30 years. Hello friends. It has been with a great deal of soul searching that I announce to you that I made the decision to step down as Patti Labelle's Music Director. I thought long about it and the decision was difficult. She has been and still is my musical heartbeat, and great friend. Patti, in one word to me is Family. I had a conversation with her about 6 weeks back and after expressing myself, she gave me her blessing. I had been with her exactly 29 years on this past May 2021. There are a few professional things I want to accomplish in my life and the time for me to do it is now.

