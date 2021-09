The milkman. The bowling alley pinsetter. The lamplighter. All jobs that – for the most part – faded from workforce. To get a picture of how the jobs market will continue to evolve, Michigan compiles long-term projections for which occupations will grow and which will shrink. The predicted fastest-growing occupations are often in the IT, health care and engineering fields.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO