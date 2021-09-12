CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium will be like no other

By Sam Farmer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Idex_0btfaLYv00
A view of SoFi Stadium's unique roof that swoops toward the ground and has openings for the coastal breeze in Inglewood. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The last time the Los Angeles area played host to a Super Bowl, Michael Jackson performed the halftime show and O.J. Simpson handled the coin flip.

The world has changed dramatically since Jan. 31, 1993 , when the Dallas Cowboys routed the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl.

In fact, the two centers of gravity in this season’s Super Bowl didn’t even exist back then: SoFi Stadium , where the game will be played, and L.A. Live , which along with the Convention Center will host the Super Bowl Experience, a week-long interactive football festival.

“We want it to feel like the Super Bowl is everywhere throughout that stretch, visually and through décor and other things,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events.

This marks the first time in NFL history that the league will stage its marquee event in a stadium that has had fans for only one season. It helps that SoFi is home to the Rams and the Chargers , so there are twice as many games in which to iron the wrinkles.

Naturally, a big point of emphasis will be effectively getting people to and from the game, and there’s going to be a push to use public transportation.

“There’s no parking on the street in Inglewood,” said Kathy Schloessman, president and chief executive of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. “Don’t be thinking that you’re going to get here early and figure it out, driving your car down here. That’s our biggest concern about this Super Bowl, the transportation plan.”

Super Bowl LVI will be the eighth played in L.A. County, with two at the Coliseum (including the first) and five at the Rose Bowl.

“We’re using this game to drive attention to everything that’s happening with tourism and hospitality in Los Angeles, to remind people the city is open for business and it’s a safe place to go,” Schloessman said. “We’ve got all these great new venues to showcase.

“There will be 70,000 people at the game but there are millions of residents that we want to know that it’s here, and, more importantly, understand why it’s important to our city for economic impact.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Cowboys#The Buffalo Bills#L A Live#The Convention Center#Chargers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Bears & Rams Fans Engage In Massive Brawl At SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium is the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It's been a few years in the making and yesterday, Rams fans got to enjoy the very first regular-season game in the Stadium. It was a huge win for the Rams as newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns en-route to a 34-14 win. With the victory, the Rams are already looking like a team that can go all the way this year, which is good news for fans.
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry won’t bounce back anytime soon

NFL star Derrick Henry is well on his way towards building a Hall of Fame resume, but Tennessee Titans fans shouldn’t expect him to put up eye-popping numbers any time soon. Every game has different matchups and every season the Tennessee Titans play different opponents in September, but Derrick Henry’s lackluster performances are a constant. In no way does that mean that he isn’t a good running back, but it is a pattern.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
44K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy