Best superhero movies: 30 great superhero films to watch right now

By Tom Power
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the best superhero movies to watch right now? Superhero films have never been more popular, so we've selected a list of the best to create some fun debate. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been the primary factor behind the superhero movie genre’s growth. But film adaptations of iconic superhumans existed well before Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, so our list reflects that with plenty of older choices.

The 12 Best Action Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Ever since "Iron Man," studios have been trying, almost like clockwork, to make action movies using the Marvel formula. "The Suicide Squad" was just "Guardians of the Galaxy" with bad dudes. "Justice League" was "The Avengers," but worse. And every A-list actor under the sun has suddenly tried to become a money-making superhero. Aside from the flying cars of the "Fast & Furious" franchise and the occasional chapter of "John Wick" or "Mission: Impossible," superhero films rule the day, action-wise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Marvel's Fantastic 4 Will Likely Cast Established Actors and New Faces

Casting Fantastic Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will use the same tried-and-tested formula now established by the long-running franchise. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently offered some insight into the studio's approach to putting a name and face with the likes of Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Women for their highly anticipated MCU debut, revealing that, much like the rest of the universe, they are looking for a blend of recognizable names and newcomers.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Says ‘Guardians’ Franchise Has Been “A Hell of a Journey With a Few Bumps”

Dave Bautista is reflecting on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as it nears the third volume, signaling a final outing for Drax the Destroyer. The actor first took on the character in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising his role in 2017’s Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, the latter of which is in preproduction. He also played Drax in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Speaking of wrapping up the Guardians films, Bautista told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview Wednesday that it’s been “a hell of a journey with a few bumps.” He continued, “So I’m looking forward to this, man. My cast...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Leak Brings a New Romantic Interest to Wakanda from the Marvel Comics

A new leak has come to the surface for the fictitious land of Wakanda, and it's a good one. While production of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿ started in June, we know very little about the plot itself. What we do know of the plot is scarce indeed, but future Ironheart, Riri Williams is set to be involved in the events of ﻿Wakanda Forever. Additionally, a new leak, courtesy of ﻿Murphy's Multiverse﻿, indicates that ﻿﻿famed captain of Dora ﻿Milaje, Aneka, will be joining the mix.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is having an explosive year, and not just because of her final performance as Marvel’s resident super spy. Black Widow didn’t shatter box office records when it opened in July, but it did give moviegoers and Disney Plus subscribers their first foray back into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years prior. One month later, Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed their baby boy Cosmo into the world.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Marvel Studios Is Releasing 5 Movies in 2023, Setting a New MCU Record

Marvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3﻿ have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.
MOVIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch Says ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Will Challenge ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as ‘Most Ambitious Superhero Film’

Benedict Cumberbatch has embarked on a year most stars can only dream about. The Oscar-nominated actor will appear in four films in 2021. Cumberbatch, who earned raves for his performance in Dominic Cooke’s “The Courier” earlier this year, was the man of the hour at the Telluride Film Festival, where two of his movies made their North American debuts: “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” from Will Sharpe and “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion. Later this year, he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” opposite Tom Holland, before his standalone...
MOVIES
royalpurplenews.com

Superhero movie paves way for Asian representation

Get ready for a movie that makes new changes to the superhero genre with a full out Asian cast and crazy fighting action sequences with martial arts! Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a Marvel superhero action packed film with a heartfelt emotional storyline and brilliant cast of well-known actors. The film includes Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’ er Zhang, and Benedict Wong. You can go see the film at the nearby movie theaters like Whitewater Cinema, and others in nearby towns.
WHITEWATER, WI
ucr.edu

Shang-Chi, an Asian superhero on the big screen

The Asian comic book character Shang-Chi first appeared in Marvel comics in the early 1970s. Now Marvel Studios has taken the character to the big screen, offering audiences their first Asian superhero protagonist. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opened in theaters on Friday, Sept. 3. Times are...
RIVERSIDE, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A Polarizing Superhero Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Ask anybody on the internet what they think about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, and you’re bound to get a different answer each time. It’s either a massively ambitious, fitfully entertaining but ultimately misguided blockbuster that snapped under the weight of its own narrative, or the Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull of the comic book genre.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Superheroes represent hope’: Simu Liu discusses first Asian-led Marvel film

Actor Simu Liu, who fronts Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero film, has said that not seeing himself reflected in superhero movies as a child affected him. “Superheroes represent hope,” he told broadcaster CBC. “If you see yourself as a superhero you could be anybody and if you don’t see yourself as that, if you see yourself as a side character, as a stereotype, then maybe ... you internalise the way that the media views you and you allow that to colour your sense of self-worth and self image.”
MOVIES
