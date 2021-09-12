CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Calder Trophy Top 5: Who Will Be the NHL's Top Rookie This Season?

By Adam Herman, @AdamZHerman
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many consequences of the 2004-05 NHL lockout was that the class of players eligible for the 2006 Calder Trophy, given to the league's top rookie, was loaded. The missed season effectively meant that two seasons' worth of rookies were eligible at the same time. Alex Ovechkin won the award over Sidney Crosby, while Henrik Lundqvist, a Vezina Trophy finalist, finished only fourth.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Could Danton Heinen Breakout With The Pittsburgh Penguins?

When the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, it was practically swept under the rug. After all, they already signed the likes of Brock McGinn and Zach Aston-Reese. Who else could they really sign? Well, the answer was apparently Heinen. However, with the injuries still plaguing Pittsburgh, he’s going to be one to keep an eye on. Who knows, he could break out with his new organization.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Fight On Edition

So that’s a thing that’s happening. Red Wings’ Nedeljkovic Highly Rated Among Vezina Contenders - Detroit Hockey Now. Among those assigned longer Vezina odds than Nedeljkovic are Stanley Cup winner Jordan Binnington (+2200) of the St. Louis Blues, former Wing Petr Mrazek (+1800) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Robin Lehner (+1800) of the Vegas Golden Knights, two-time Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky (+2700) of the Florida Panthers and Carter Hart (+3200) of the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
wiartonecho.com

Edmonton Oilers newcomer ranked as a top "sleeper" of the year in the NHL

This in from Pete Jensen of NHL.com, a fantasy hockey expert, his ranking of the top sleepers for hockey pools, where he has new Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman second on the list, after only goalie Linus Ullmark of Boston. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Quinton Byfield
fantraxhq.com

Fantasy Hockey Top 10 Rookie Rankings for 2021-22

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Welcome to the beginning of our 2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Draft Kit, and let’s start out by looking at some players set to play their first full NHL season. Below you will find my rookie rankings for the coming season of fantasy hockey.
NHL
gonepuckwild.com

Minnesota Wild: Matt Boldy Is Easily a 2022 Calder Trophy Candidate

In this piece, we’re going to talk about a very promising Minnesota Wild prospect, that prospect being former 2019 1st round pick, Matt Boldy. A lot of fans had a similar reaction during the 2019 draft when the Wild drafted Boldy over guys such as Spencer Knight and Cole Caufield but in that moment, there was a very specific reason that the Minnesota Wild had taken Boldy over the other guys.
NHL
FanSided

Dallas Stars’ top four defense remains among NHL elite

When looking at their roster, It is easy to see the strength of the Dallas Stars. The defense has been the most consistent part of their team since Jim Montgomery took over in 2018, a trend that continues into 2021. In fact, they consistently rank near the top in most defensive and goaltending categories. While they lost Jamie Oleksiak to the Seattle Kraken, they were able to quickly find a replacement that is perhaps even better than the man he replaces.
NHL
chatsports.com

Top candidates for a PTO to attend an NHL training camp

As we get closer to the opening of training camps across the NHL, these unsigned players are candidates for a PTO (professional tryout). What is a PTO? It’s basically a contract that teams can offer unsigned free agents in order to invite them to training camp. This will give the club a closer look at a potential free agent they may want to sign.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vezina Trophy#Nhl Team#Nhl Lockout#The Vancouver Canucks#American#Ahl#Anaheim Ducks#The Montreal Canadiens#The Calder Trophy#Swedish#Detroit Red Wings#The Florida Panthers
chatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Top-10 Rookie Seasons in Franchise History

As the Nashville Predators enter a new era with a lot of youth and inexperience, in comes the opportunity for a newcomer to take the franchise by storm. The Predators have forged ahead largely with the same veteran core for several seasons now, which hasn’t left the chance for many rookies to make their splashes on the NHL level. That’s about to change over the next couple of seasons here in Nashville.
NHL
NBC Sports

John Carlson ranked No. 36 on NHL Top 50 players list

John Carlson has been a pillar of the Washington Capitals’ defensive unit for the past 12 years, and is still getting recognition league-wide for his talent. NHL Network has ranked Carlson as the league’s 36th-best player heading into the 2021 season, as part of their top 50 players countdown. Carlson,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

10 Questions Surrounding Sweden’s Top NHL Players for 2021-22

In the 2020-21 season, 88 Swedish-born players appeared in at least one NHL game, a slight decrease from the 100 players in 2019-20. Most of these players are household names and vital to their team’s success. As we embark on a new campaign, many on this list are approaching milestones, contract years, or will look to define themselves after a shortened 2019-20 season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Stars Prospects Who Could See NHL Playing Time This Season

The Dallas Stars 2021-22 season will guide the franchise on future decisions. While still considered a “win-now” team, management has elected to give consistent ice time to younger players. Head coach Rick Bowness isn’t afraid to move players around the lineup if a line has trouble producing points. Winger Jason Robertson saw his average ice time increase from around 12 minutes at the beginning of last season to about 18 by its end. Not every player to come out of the minors will be a 40-point scorer, but the Stars are embracing the young talent that can produce. The five players listed in this article are players that are on the radar of the coaching staff and have a chance to crack the lineup in 2021-22.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Tommy Anderson won Hart Trophy in only season as NHL defenseman

Was League MVP after switching from forward with Brooklyn Americans in 1941-42 Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler's "Strange but True" feature focuses on an unheralded forward...
NHL
Yardbarker

Top 5 Canadiens Prospects to Watch at Rookie Camp

Montreal Canadiens rookie camp opens on Sep. 15 a week before main camp, which will obviously garner more attention and justifiably so. However, rookie camp is still rife with big talent, even if the big names are missing, relatively speaking. That’s not necessarily for long though, as these top five prospects of the 27 camp attendees will aim to prove:
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL NETWORK UNVEIL PLAYERS RANKED 21-30 ON THEIR TOP-50 LIST

On Sunday, the NHL Network unveiled more of their top 50 players list ahead of the 2021-22 season. Today's portion of the list focused on players ranked 21-30. Several of the players on today's list made a jump from their previous ranking, while a handful dropped. 30. Mathew Barzal (2020-21...
NHL
NBA

Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Centers for 2021-22 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects the top 10 centers for the 2021-22 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis. Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.
NBA
Yardbarker

2022 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

The 2021 NHL Draft was different in regards to scouting and evaluating prospects. With the on-going pandemic, a number of leagues were shut down or delayed. It was hard to get a gauge on where a prospect lies in terms of rankings as players were scattered across draft boards. There was no clear-cut number one until late in the season and most of the viewings were done online instead of at the rink.
NHL
thelascopress.com

Flint Firebirds Hockey Returns, Tickets Now on Sale

The Ontario Hockey League is returning to play this fall and the Flint Firebirds are welcoming fans at the Dort Financial Center. The OHL is statistically the #1 player development league for the NHL in the world. In the last five years, the OHL has had 199 players selected in the NHL Draft which leads any other league in the world.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Fantilli, Avalanche, Tocchet

Everyone wants a piece of top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, even those who probably don’t have a reasonable shot at him. The Ontario native made his development plans clear when he spurned the OHL for the USHL and then solidified his intent by committing to the University of Michigan last month. However, at least one team back home in Ontario is still hoping that he changes his mind. The North Bay Battalion have announced that they have acquired the OHL rights to Fantilli from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a package of picks. While most of the selections are conditional, Saginaw will at least land a 2022 sixth-round pick outright (not to mention the 2022 compensatory first-rounder already heading their way based on Fantilli’s “defected status.) Should North Bay’s gamble pay off, the Spirit would receive a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick if Fantilli plays an OHL game in 2023-24 and an additional 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick if he plays any earlier. With Fantilli expected to join the Michigan Wolverines next year, it is highly unlikely that Saginaw will receive all four conditional picks. However, if the NCAA does not go as planned or if Fantilli decides to turn pro immediately after being drafted but is reassigned to the OHL, there is a slight chance that they could land those second-rounders. In reality though, Fantilli will likely shine at the college level and either be on an NHL roster or leading Michigan for one last season in 2023-24. The big scoring center is still worth the risk for North Bay, but the odds of a payoff are low.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy