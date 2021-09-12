Mini GP3 By Beek Auto Racing Is Way Better Than Stock
Is the new Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP a little too bland for your liking? For some, the widebody kit, extra power, and focus on handling isn’t enough in the stock Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP which is why the team at Beek Auto Racing got involved. This Netherlands-based group of Mini enthusiasts worked with a customer who wanted to improve their Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP in every measurable way and the results are quite exciting.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0