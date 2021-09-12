CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Grenfell play divides survivors and social media

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3D4H_0btfa06v00
Criticism has been raised around the play’s release as justice is still being sought (Getty)

A play based on the Grenfell Tower inquiry has divided opinion for being produced while the inquiry into the 2017 tragedy is still ongoing.

The theatre production, Grenfell: Value Engineering – Scenes From The Inquiry, will explore the decisions that preceded the fire as well as re-enacting scenes from the inquiry, led by retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

The play received backlash online following an announcement of its cast last week, with some social media users calling the play “disgusting” and “shameful” for opening while the real inquiry is still ongoing.

Writer and campaigner Gina Martin wrote on Twitter: “Unless all the money is going to the families and individuals affected who still don’t have justice, I don’t want to see a theatre production make any money off the back of a horrendous tragedy that happened only FOUR years ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FX0vl_0btfa06v00
Sir Martin Moore-Bick is leading the ongoing public inquiry into the 2017 fire (AFP/Getty)

Candace Carty-Williams, writer of the highly acclaimed book Queenie, added: “So four years on, instead of any form of justice for the victims, we have a stage play that places whiteness at the centre of this enduring tragedy? Who called for this? Who is the intended audience?”

Another user added: “We need to immediately raise our voices against this. How on earth???? RT this and let's STOP THIS! Respect the victims!”

Ron Cook, who featured in Netflix series The Witcher, is set to play lead counsel to the Grenfell inquiry, Richard Millet QC.

But residents in Grenfell’s North Kensington community, on the other hand, have welcomed the play as a way to help the public understand how the inquiry into the fire has impacted the community.

Justice4Grenfell campaigner Moyra Samuels plans to attend the play when it opens in October.

“It’s really good if you want an insight into the impact of the inquiry on the bereaved and the community,” Ms Samuels told The Independent.

The activist, who also works with the Grenfell Health and Wellbeing Service, added: “I thought it would be a useful way of engendering discussion about the issues that are very obvious to some of us around what exactly some of the key decisions were around Grenfell – they were around value engineering.

“If you want to be supporting the bereaved and the community, it’s important to know the triggering things from the inquiry.”

The production, set to open on 13 October, is reported to be based entirely on words from the inquiry. The Tabernacle, not far from Grenfell Tower, is to be one of two locations showing the play, along with the Birmingham Rep Theatre.

The play is produced by Nick of Time Productions, and edited and directed by Richard Norton-Taylor and Nicolas Kent, respectively. The pair worked together on the 1999 play The Colour of Justice – The Stephen Lawrence Inquiry.

Norton-Taylor said: “What has emerged from the inquiry is an extraordinary catalogue of greed, fraud, cheating and lying, secret fixing of fire tests on their products, subtle layers of corruption and racism, fatal cost-cutting, casual indifference, and practices which one young company executive called ‘completely unethical’ and which some even joked about.

“The evidence in the Grenfell inquiry reflects many of the problems deeply embedded in contemporary British society. I believe that presenting it to a theatre audience will lead to a wider understanding of the story behind a fire whose repercussions will be felt for many years.”

A spokesperson from Nick of Time Productions, said: “The Grenfell inquiry is one of the most important public inquiries of the past two decades. It is a powerful example of the investigatory reach of the law and its ability to call people to account. It is of profound importance to the survivors of the tragedy and their families.

“The tragedy has also left an estimated 700,000 people still trapped in dangerous homes and has revealed hazardous construction problems going back many years that are now preventing three million others from selling their flats. The inquiry’s work has huge repercussions for present policy and better future regulation for millions of people living in social or private housing in the UK.

“The inquiry has now been running for four years. This edited verbatim account of the inquiry is aimed at giving the public a clearer overview and access to the evidence.”

Comments / 1

Related
The New Yorker

Interpretations of the Term “Social Media” in 1996

A group of pals gathering to watch their friend’s short film. It’s bad, as short films often are, but it’s still nice to be together. Sharing your dream-wedding vision board—a poster board covered in magazine cutouts—with your kickball team. Now that Carrie is engaged, you’re starting to feel like the odd woman out (a feeling compounded by Carrie’s frequently referring to you as the “odd woman out”).
INTERNET
The Guardian

Social Media Officer

Do you have a burning passion to use social media to make an impact? This new role at Liverpool John Moores University will be responsible for managing and developing the University’s social media channels to position the university, promote life-changing opportunities for learning, and facilitate on-point dynamic content from students and staff.
EDUCATION
Medscape News

Is Social Media Worsening Our Social Fears?

Ping. Here's a picture of your friends on a trip without you. Ding. In your inbox, you find an email from your attending dismissing you from a very important project or patient. Ring. There's that call from your colleague telling you all about the incredible dinner they had with some...
INTERNET
Miles Etherton

The rise of social media "woke-ness"

What do these social media hashtags have in common?. Not too difficult, I hope. They all mark a means to support social movements fighting injustice and inequality, a national focus on the pandemic crisis, or recognising the work of the UK’s National Health Service during COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenfell Tower#Nick Of Time Productions#British
wjhl.com

A timely discussion of boundaries and social media

Psychotherapist Dana Skaggs hosts a podcast called “Phoenix & Flame”, and today she talked with us about her recent podcast dealing with boundaries and social media, and how we deal with and utilize social media. For more information go to phoenixandflame.com.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Australia media can be sued for social media comments, court rules

Australian news outlets can be held liable for defamatory comments posted by readers on their social media posts, the nation's top court has found. The landmark ruling could have wide implications for how Australian news firms and others use social media. It comes after a former teenage prisoner sued media...
AUSTRALIA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Helping out beyond social media

There are a few things in life you can always count on. The sky being blue, the grass being green, or rather brown, now that we are in a drought, and the emergence of conscience-driven social media activism after every tragedy. Pastel infographics claiming to know exactly how you can...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Shropshire Star

Police chief condemns public figures who rush to judge social media clips

Dame Cressida Dick singled out public figures who should understand ‘the dangers of jumping to erroneous conclusions’. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has hit out at those who “rush to judgment” after viewing controversial clips of officers posted on social media. Speaking at the Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) annual...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
TrendHunter.com

Subscriber-Only Social Media Features

Twitter has officially begun rolling out 'Super Follows,' a new feature that will allow Twitter users to charge for subscriber-only content. Although Twitter first announced the feature in February, it has just now been launched to a limited group in the U.S. Currently, the new feature will only be accessible...
INTERNET
avast.com

Steer clear of social media quizzes

The data-scraping “fun” can lead to identity theft and phishing scams. Who do you most resemble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. These questions and SO many others like it pour into social media news feeds daily. To get the answer, you often have to respond to a few seemingly random personal questions that have been set up like a fun quiz. The topics are typically light-hearted (“What kind of poodle are you?”) or based in pop culture (“Which Disney Princess are you?”) They’re meant to seem so light and fluffy that anyone looking for a boredom-killer might be amused by them. And that’s the point.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Social Media Wellness Resources

TikTok, the popular short-form content platform popular with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, recently debuted new resources to support well-being. These include new well-being guides, an expanded guide on eating disorders, expanding search interventions, and strengthening notices for search results. In addition, the platform will host a week of in-app...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
110K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy