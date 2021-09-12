CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Plymouth mass shooting: National police survey could pave way for gun reform

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnhRi_0btfZvmq00

Police are set to carry out a national survey into firearms licensing in the wake of the Plymouth shooting that left six people dead, The Independent understands.

The consultation, which will be run by police and crime commissioners in England, will try to gauge the public’s opinion about key policy issues, such as whether they have confidence in the current gun licencing procedures.

Any results from the nationwide survey will then be fed into the Home Office’s gun licencing review.

The tragic events of 12 August raised questions about how the killer, Jake Davison, 22, was able to get hold of a shotgun licence despite a history of mental illness.

The apprentice crane operator had had his licence and shotgun removed by police in December 2020, following an alleged assault in September of that year. But the force returned the gun to him after he completed an anger management course.

Davison then went on to shoot six people dead, including himself, on the evening of 12 August in Keyham, Plymouth. He injured two others in the attack that devastated the local community.

This week, funerals were held for the victims of the shooting, with hundreds gathering to pay their tributes to father and daughter Lee and Sophie Martyn. Lee, 43, had been described as a “loving father” who would do “anything for anybody” in a tribute following his death last month.

He was killed while out walking with his three-year-old daughter Sophie and their family dog.

Local Plymouth MP, Luke Pollard, told The Independent that the shock and disbelief people felt in response to the attacks in the first few days had now turned into profound loss.

He said: “The funerals taking place this week have given people the opportunity to say goodbye to the victims but there are still lots of answers that the community needs.

“As the month has gone on, we’ve realised just how many people witnessed the murders – actually saw people being shot – and how many of those people are children. No child should ever see what dozens of children in our community witnessed.”

Mr Pollard is in discussions with Home Office ministers about a multi-million pound five-year funding package that could be used to support the people of Plymouth in the wake of the tragedy.

He said: “We can’t leave this community behind. Keyham has, in many ways, dropped from the headlines, but the community is still hurting and they deserve long-lasting support to help process what has happened and to heal.

“We can’t rely on charity to fund what should be statutory services.”

Mr Pollard hopes that extra funding will be able to alleviate the pressure on counselling and mental health support services, which have been working overtime since the attack.

“Plymouth services are outstanding but they are not very deep so we have pushed all the city services into Keyham,” he said. “That is sustainable only for a very short amount of time. That’s why we need immediate funding support.”

Talking about the lessons that need to be learned from the shooting, police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, told The Independent : “Questions as to how and why the shootings happened have rightly been asked since and will be answered.

“An independent review commissioned by me, with the chief constable’s support, will examine the processes and procedures at Devon and Cornwall’s firearms licencing department.”

She added: “I am also working with police and crime commissioners from around the country on a national survey to ensure that the voice of the public is heard with regard to firearms licensing.”

The national survey will follow the same format as the recent successful consultation on dog theft, which informed the new sentencing guidelines on dognapping.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Plymouth shooting: Tributes to victims moved

Tributes for five people killed in Plymouth's mass shooting have been moved from nearby roads to be turned into permanent memorials. Flowers, messages and toys have been left in the Keyham area of the city following the shooting on 12 August. The relocation of the items follows a consultation with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Walter Rhein

Machine Guns Aren't Used In Mass Shootings

I have children in school who are 7 and 5 years old. On several occasions I’ve received emails from their school district about “incidents” involving suspicious characters or the possibility of illegal behavior. We’ve all hoped that making the choice to live in Northern Wisconsin would free us of experiencing such traumatic incidents, but sadly, the potential is there. Since the Florida shooting, there has been a police vehicle in the parking lot when I go to pick up my kids at the end of the day. All parents have a heightened awareness that there is a problem with mass shootings in the United States. However, what some people don’t know is that this isn’t the first time our nation has faced this problem, and that our legislation already contains the mechanism for solving the issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Davison
Person
Luke Pollard
KEYC

Chicago man arrested in fatal highway shooting in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Plymouth police said Thursday a 33-year-old Chicago man has been arrested in the fatal highway shooting of a driver in an apparent case of road rage. Police Chief Erik Fadden said the suspect was arrested Aug. 24 and jailed in the central Illinois city of Decatur, where he remains pending his extradition to Hennepin County, the Star Tribune reported. He had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon.
PLYMOUTH, MN
BBC

Plymouth shooting: Hundreds mourn toddler and dad

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a three-year-old girl and her father, who were killed in a mass shooting. Sophie Martyn was walking with her father Lee, 43, when they were approached by Jake Davison, 22, and shot dead in Plymouth on 12 August. About 300 people filled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police: Teens shoot bar, more than 40 cars with BB gun

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens are facing vandalism charges after allegedly shooting more than 40 cars with a BB gun in Gloucester and Rockport early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired at a Main Street bar at 1:40 a.m. found a window shattered...
GLOUCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Devon And Cornwall Police#Mass Shooting#Plymouth#The Home Office#Home Office
morethanthecurve.com

Investigation determines that Plymouth Township police officers used lawful use of force when shooting an armed man

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced today that an independent investigation of the August 3rd fatal shooting of an armed man by two Plymouth Township police officers determined that the shooting was a lawful use of force. According to the announcement, the independent investigation was conducted by the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Niagara Gazette

In wake of shooting, politicians seek reform

Increasing gun violence has the attention of state-elected officials representing Niagara Falls. Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls) held a press conference Thursday in front of Niagara Falls Police Headquarters to call on New York state to rescind bail reform defense disclosure policies. “We’ve taken...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
KTBS

State police: Man killed in Shreveport officer-involved shooting had gun

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement in the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Desmond D. Lewis, 30, of Shreveport was identified through fingerprints. State troopers took over the investigation at the request of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KRQE News 13

Police: Suspected robber killed in Subway shooting carried an airsoft gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the suspected robber shot and killed at a southeast Albuquerque Subway was armed with an airsoft gun. Employees say the man walked into the restaurant early Tuesday morning and tried to rob an employee when another worker came out and shot him.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Shore News Network

DC Police Fatally Shoot Man Holding ‘Rifle-Style’ Paintball Gun

An unnamed Metropolitan Police Department officer fatally shot a man reportedly holding a firearm on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., according to law enforcement officials. The officers were responding to a call reporting a man with a long gun, though the “firearm” could have been an airsoft gun or paintball gun, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee said during a Wednesday night press conference. The MPD posted a photo of the “firearm,” which appears to be a “First Strike T15 Paintball Gun.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

The Independent

244K+
Followers
110K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy