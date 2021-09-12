CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

IRS says unprocessed tax returns could take 120 days: Historic backlog sits at 8.5 million

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1lt9_0btfYpb700

A few weeks ago the IRS faced an historic backlog of individual tax returns. Now that backlog is 8.5 million. The IRS says delays could be 120 days before Americans receive returns or payments for 2020 taxes. For reference, the IRS says that refunds normally take around 21 days to process.

The IRS has an online tool to check your refund status here, but millions are still in the dark about when this all might be resolved. It’s partly to do with staffing- and also due to growing workload.

As was reported over the last two months, the IRS has been handling stimulus check processing, as well as child tax credit payments, which are going out on the 15th of every month.

So for an agency like the IRS, which was short staffed before the coronavirus pandemic these new tasks have added a wrinkle to an otherwise smooth process.

What’s happening with the IRS and why are they still backlogged?

There are a few reasons for this, but the National Taxpayer Advocate says it comes down to a ‘perfect storm’ of issues.

If your tax return is deemed incomplete, or is complete with errors – there’s a strong likelihood that you’ll receive a letter in the mail before receiving an actual refund. Another reason would be that the IRS flagged your refund as suspicious due to identity theft or fraud concerns. The IRS says that earned income tax credit filers, as well as child tax credit recipients are noting some delays in getting 2020 returns paid out. Then there is the Form 8379 for injured spouses. This could take an additional 14 weeks to process.

How long can you wait for a tax return from the IRS? What happens if it never comes?

There’s good news and bad news on this front.

The good news is that any returns that are validated in process will be paid out – even if that means they are rolled into 2021 tax returns.

The bad news is that some families might have to wait until 2022 to see tax returns.

By it’s own measure, the IRS says it only typically takes 21 days for tax returns to be processed. Especially when dealing with refunds. But at this point, the IRS says it “depends on how quickly and accurately you respond, and the ability of IRS staff trained and working under social distancing requirements to complete the processing of your return.”

What can you do in the meantime if you’re waiting for the IRS and a tax return?

Visit the IRS website and use the Where’s My Refund tool. It’s the simplest way to find out what you’re owed, what is happening, and even get extra lead time on potential issues that might come up if you’re one of the 8.5 million still waiting for a refund.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS tax refund delays caused by unemployment, missing stimulus checks: Disability recipients hanging by a thread

It will be months before the IRS has processed 2020 tax returns and issued necessary refunds. The agency has faced a crippling backlog, which stood at more than 30 million unprocessed tax returns in August. That number has declined to around 8.5 million as of mid-September, but it doesn’t mean those who have been waiting months for checks from the IRS will be deposited anytime soon.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Identity Theft#Americans
VTDigger

Vermonters unemployed in 2020 could get additional tax refund

More than 22,000 unemployed Vermonters who filed their state taxes before April 1 are eligible for a tax deduction, according to the state Department of Taxes. Those who filed electronically generally do not need to complete additional paperwork. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters unemployed in 2020 could get additional tax refund.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: IRS Sending Out More Money This Week

Will you be getting a payment from the IRS in your bank account?. Millions of Americans are waiting and hoping for a fourth stimulus check as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages and as Americans experience high inflation, falling income, and reduced spending. With lawmakers working instead on other legislation,...
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS Demands Payback of $600, $1,200 & $1,400 Stimulus Checks Benefits

For quite some time, IRS has been sending stimulus payments, tax refunds to eligible Americans. However, despite their claim, many eligible Americans are yet to get their due. If that wasn’t enough, IRS is now sending out letters to Americans and demanding the payback of full or partial stimulus payments.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

One more stimulus check? Could $2,000 payments be possible under new federal plan?

How big will the next round of stimulus checks be? $600, $1,200, $2,000, or even more?. Next week a third round of Child Tax Credit payments will go out to most American families. The official date for those stimulus payments, part of the American Rescue Plan, are scheduled to hit bank accounts by direct deposit on September 15. Those won’t be the only stimulus check payments going out to families across the U.S. though.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

How To Avoid IRS Tax Refund Delays

Many people count on IRS tax refunds to pay bills to safeguard their credit score. Others may want to invest their refund in stocks or cryptocurrencies, or just put it in a retirement savings account. Why is it taking so long for some people to get their tax refund?. Article...
INCOME TAX
Fast Company

‘Understaffed’ IRS is letting the top 1% evade billions in taxes, Treasury Department says

The richest people in America are “choosing not to pay” hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes that they owe each year, according to a new Treasury Department report released Wednesday. The top 1%’s tax-dodging—about $163 billion annually—accounts for about 28% of the total lost annually in unpaid taxes ($600 billion). Over the next decade, this “striking” sum would equal almost 1% of the country’s nearly $23 trillion GDP. The Biden administration is leveraging the report’s lopsided but not exactly unexpected findings to strengthen its case for handing the IRS another $80 billion for tax enforcement.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy