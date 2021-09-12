CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Three separate shootings leave three injured, including one teen in Jacksonville

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
(Alexander Filon/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings in Jacksonville on Sunday. Two of the shootings happened overnight while one occurred Sunday morning.

Police were flagged down by an adult man in the 6300 block of Philips Highway around 1:30 a.m. The man had sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STORY: Former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri dies at 76

Around 2:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hospital where an adult woman showed up with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred in the 8400 block of Gate Parkway.

There is no suspect information for either shooting.

The third shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Baymeadows Road at 4:10 a.m.

When police arrived they found a 14-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Police learned that an altercation was occurring at the door when a shot was fired. There are two suspects involved but additional details have not been released. Detectives are speaking with the two other occupants of the apartment.

None of these shootings are connected, according to police.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

