CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

One person killed after car strikes tree in Cayuga County

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afQkv_0btfYkQi00

One person was killed in a crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Pump Road.

First responders indicated that the crash happened between Chamberlin and Pierce roads.

A vehicle reportedly struck a tree, and the driver was ejected.

The road was shut down as first responders worked the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cayuga County, NY
Accidents
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Drunk driver attempts to evade police in Penn Yan

A drunk driver was taken into custody in Yates County after attempting to evade police. Police arrested Daniel Matthews Jr., 36, of Dresden for DWI, driving with a BAC over 0.08%, reckless driving, speeding, moving from lane unsafely, and refusing to submit to a roadside breath test. According to a...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy