One person killed after car strikes tree in Cayuga County

One person was killed in a crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Pump Road.

First responders indicated that the crash happened between Chamberlin and Pierce roads.

A vehicle reportedly struck a tree, and the driver was ejected.

The road was shut down as first responders worked the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

