Pets

Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/12/2021 | Dog flu, ordinary dogs turned therapy dogs, and more

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve shares how he and Bob Collins interviewed a search and rescue dog handler at Ground Zero, one of the first interviews with anyone actually working on the scene. Mindy Dutka, chief storyteller of Dogs I Meet Pet Photography describes the significant difference between family dynamics of the dogs she met to take their pictures before the pandemic compared to during the pandemic. Ordinary dogs became therapy dogs, she says.

Comments / 0

