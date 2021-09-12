Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/12/2021 | Dog flu, ordinary dogs turned therapy dogs, and more

Meet Waylon! He is a 2.5-year-old, 38-pound, coonhound/black Labrador mix who dances like Mikhail Baryshnikov!. Waylon is a sweet boy with a happy disposition. He has had a bit of bouncy life but is settling in well at the kennels. He is an active boy who is curious about everything. Long walks are his favorite where he follows his nose! Waylon also enjoys yard play and snuggling with his adult human especially under the blankets! Due to an unknown background, we are unsure how he would do in a home with children, cats, and other dogs. He is making friends at the shelter (age 13+ volunteers) but may do best in a home with dogs his size or larger if any. Though he is crate-trained he does get car sick on long travel. Please note due to the hound nose and energy a very securely fenced yard is required along with an active family. Waylon is going to make a great companion and adventure buddy.

SHELTON, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO