Lynn (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Lynn completed a bullpen session Tuesday and will throw at least one more bullpen before potentially rejoining the starting rotation. He was only expected to miss one start after landing on the IL with knee inflammation in late August, but it now appears he'll be out for at least two turns through the rotation. There's a chance the 34-year-old could start Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, otherwise he should return to action during the three-game set versus the Angels, which begins next Tuesday.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO