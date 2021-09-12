CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Post-9/11 war vets go to Mexico to treat trauma with a psychedelic that's illegal in the US

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAJA CALIFORNIA — After Marcus Capone completed seven tours of duty, including Afghanistan and Iraq, he seemed like “a ticking time bomb,” his wife Amber says. Capone suffered traumatic brain injuries as a specialist in setting explosive charges for U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6. After retiring in 2013, he suffered from depression, anger, debilitating headaches and violent dreams. Brain doctors and psychologists treated him with pills, which he mixed with alcohol. Neither worked.

Jonathon T Sherman
4d ago

Wake up people psychedelics are the future for mental illnesses. Why do you think the government stopped experiments on LSD and psilocybin in the '70s and made them schedule one. It's because they work.

