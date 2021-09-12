Post-9/11 war vets go to Mexico to treat trauma with a psychedelic that's illegal in the US
BAJA CALIFORNIA — After Marcus Capone completed seven tours of duty, including Afghanistan and Iraq, he seemed like “a ticking time bomb,” his wife Amber says. Capone suffered traumatic brain injuries as a specialist in setting explosive charges for U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6. After retiring in 2013, he suffered from depression, anger, debilitating headaches and violent dreams. Brain doctors and psychologists treated him with pills, which he mixed with alcohol. Neither worked.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 11